The Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York was filled with loud and boisterous fans, ready for a night of exciting WWE action. They were awaiting many of the matches, including two 5 on 5 traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. The first in the battle for brand supremacy was between the Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch and Smackdown’s Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.
When the bell rang, the fans grew excited. The ladies began the match with aggressive punches and excessive trash talking. The end came when Flair rolled her opponent up and grabbed the ropes for leverage except she got caught and was reprimanded by the referee. Becky performed the same move, held the ropes in a way that the referee would not catch her and scored the win. Charlotte was irate with the result. Despite that, it was a great match, which displayed the passion, intensity, skill and strength that fans would come to expect from these amazing competitors.
The MENA’s 5 on 5 Survivor Series Elimination match was a wild affair. The first one eliminated happened to be Kevin Owens. After a disagreement between Owens and Raw’s captain, Seth Rollins, it was decided that KO would start. Just as he and Smackdown’s Xavier Woods were about to wrestle, Owens rolled out of the ring and walked out on his team. Seth and his teammates were extremely disappointed and angry a“ and they had every right to be. The match continued with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley brawling to the outside of the ring. Unfortunately, both men were counted out, but despite that, they continued fighting and Drew hit the Claymore Kick before walking to the back.
Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins were the final two. With high-flying moves, especially from Jeff, the match provided superb entertainment. The end came when Jeff scaled to the top to execute a Swanton Bomb, but Rollins got his knees-up, and performed his Curbstomp finisher to achieve victory for himself and Team Raw. I hope we can see a one on one match between Hardy and Rollins, in the future, even though they are currently on different brands, because that will be a match that could prove to be highly entertaining.
The second Survivor Series Elimination match involved the women from both brands. The first elimination occurred quickly as Toni Storm ousted Carmella, handing Team Smackdown a 5-4 advantage. Sasha Banks later eliminated Liv Morgan with a frog splash. Shayna Baszler defeated Rhea Ripley with a submission, which was an important elimination because at that point the captain of the Raw team, Bianca Belair had a 4-1 disadvantage against Smackdown.
Some miscommunication occurred among Team Smackdown, which ended in Sasha being counted out. Bianca eliminated Natalya after a rollup, and eliminated Shayna not long after. That left Bianca and Shotzi Blackheart. After some intense minutes of action, Belair won the match after pinning Shotzi after a KOD to give the Raw side the victory. This performance demonstrated that with strength and determination, one can overcome whatever hurdles are in the way.
The main event featured both brands top champions as the WWE Champion from Raw, Big E took on the Universal Champion from Smackdown, Roman Reigns in a hard hitting match that held the crowd’s interest. Many near pinfalls occurred during the match, and chants of this is awesome echoed throughout the Barclays’s Center on a couple of occasions. The ending came when Big E went for the Big Ending to try to pull the upset, but Roman slipped behind E, and clipped his opponents knee. The Universal Champion then ran the ropes and hit the WWE Champion with a spear to emerge victorious. I am sure those watching expected the Usoâ€™s to get involved to help Roman, and I think fans would have been surprised it did not happen. Instead, fans got a fair one-on-one match to end the night.
The 2021 Survivor Series was a fantastic and truly enjoyable show. The Brooklyn crowd seemed to enjoy themselves. Raw won the night 5-2. Vince McMahon wants the event to promote brand supremacy, but I think that needs to change. The best way to organize Survivor Series is for the MENA’s and women’s champions of both brands to have their matches against each other. The other way involves the elimination matches. The company could mix their superstars together (3 from Raw and two from Smackdown) per side, the way it used to be. If they ever do that, I think the show would be much more entertaining, and fans could get more invested in the matches.
No user commented in " WWE Survivor Series Review "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply