Choosing a major can be a particularly daunting task. Not only do you have to want to study your choice and commit to it properly, but you also want to know where it can lead you if you do not have a solid idea in mind of what you would like to do when college is over.
Many people do not go to college until they have some idea of a career path that they would like to pursue, but a lot can change over the years, and the more you learn, the more you might find that something you thought you wanted might not be what you want now at all.
So, what do you do?
There are plenty of degrees that can open a variety of doors for you in many different sectors, so to give you some flexibility for the future, this piece will talk about some science degrees that can give you options.
Psychology
Psychology is a brilliant science degree to undertake for many different sectors because of its inherent study of humans. You will be hard-pressed to find a company that would not be interested in hiring someone who understands the inner workings of humans, what makes them tick, what turns them off, and why they behave the way they do. This type of information is invaluable for sales, marketing, and data analysis, which is used in almost every sector imaginable.
Economics
Economics is yet another excellent science degree to undertake if you are unsure what sector you would like to go in. This subject often has an impressive mix of politics, sociology, psychology, and history, which are used to understand and foreplan the finance sector. This is a great option for those who love mathematics and analyzing data as well, as both skills are highly sought after in many respected and well-paid fields.
If you think that economics is the science for you, then be sure to have a look at courses such as Boston College Master of Science in Applied Economics to take your skills to the next level.
Biomedical Science
While undertaking biomedical science studies would be a little more niche than the aforementioned, this is a great science degree to invest in if you know you want to be in the medical industry and have not worked out what it is exactly you want to do. That being said, there are still some other fascinating options that you can pursue, such as crime scene investigator, genetic counselor, environmental engineer, and medical chemist, to name a few.
Sociology
Sociology is a social science degree that can open many doors for those who are interested in the world, societies, how we influence them, and how they influence us. These topics are, of course, naturally part of almost every sector and career path that exists, which is why this makes sociology another excellent choice for those who are unsure of which sector they would like to go into.
No user commented in " Which Science Degrees Can Give You Options? "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply