For those who don’t know, online live dealer gambling is a thing. A thing that is developing faster than any other aspect of one of the most ancient human activities. At the moment, Evolution Gaming is the market leader, trendsetter and innovator, and they have a range of Blackjack games on offer. So, what is the best one?
The standard Blackjack games
We need to cover the basics first. Evolution, of course, offers the no-frills blackjack game we all know and love, with a few interesting additions.
First of all, Evolution Seven Seat Blackjack is an online game with live dealer being streamed from a studio, with the real table, real card decks, and so on. It’s like watching the real thing. You place your bets using the computer console in real time.
This is a very favourable game to play as the house edge is only 0.53%, eight decks are used, Insurance, Double Down and Splits are available as well as two optional side bets.
Next we have Speed Blackjack, which is something that is made possible by the live casino technology. It’s simple – of players seated at the table, whoever plays fastest will get to go first in the next hand. This significantly reduces the time it takes for one hand to complete, by about 30%. Due to some changed rules, house edge is increased to 0.71%.
Infinite Blackjack
This blackjack version is also made possible with the live casino technology.
All players are dealt the same two initial cards, which means that an infinite number of players can play at the table and there’s never any waiting to get a seat.
On top of that, the game has a very advantageous Six Card Charlie rule that says you win a hand automatically if you accrue six cards without going bust, even if the dealer has Blackjack! There are also four optional side bets if you want to have some more fun.
Free Bet Blackjack
In this version of blackjack, players get a free Double Down bet on two-card hands with hard totals of 9, 10 or 11, as well as free Split bets on all pairs except 10-10. Whenever the hand qualifies, the player is automatically offered a free bet.
This game is fun to play, but despite the seemingly favourable rules the house edge is actually greater than usual, 1.55%.
Power Blackjack
Now, Power Blackjack is a truly special game. All the 9’s and 10’s have been removed from the deck. This makes the game totally different, with a different optimal strategy that you must use. Also, the player is allowed to Triple or Quadruple Down any two initial cards, even after a Split, which allows you to take more advantage of favourable situations.
House edge is the lowest of all Evolution Blackjack games, only 0.46%, and it gets even better if you are able to use Triple and Quadruple Down to your advantage.
Conclusion – Which game is the best one?
Purists will say nothing comes close to the standard game of blackjack and that it can’t be improved further. In that case, the basic Seven Seat Blackjack is the best game as it has a very low house edge. But even the purists might appreciate the faster play of Infinite Blackjack and the fact that a seat is always available. In that game you also have the Six Card Charlie rule and four side bets.
Power Blackjack and Free Bet Blackjack are two games that are turning the traditional game on it’s head but are also very attractive to a younger audience that is prone to experimentation. Quality games, no doubt, as is proven by the number of players playing them. Power Blackjack is the better of the two, and a game worth learning and applying the correct strategy to.
