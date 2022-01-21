Wichita, Kansas police department has issued warnings to the citizens in their city of a phone scam telling the public about a phone scam going on there in their city.
Someone is calling telling the person they reach on the phone that they are being investigated
by the National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit over sex trafficking or other crimes involving sex.
The scammers are reportedly asking that the person on the phone either pay up to $5000 or they would be arrested or taken to court om the charges.
The Wichita Police Department want to warn people that this is a scam to try to get your money. They assure the public that they would never call to collect money for any reason whatsoever. They ask that is anyone who receives such a call to hang up and call City Hall at (316) 268- 4111 if you have any questions about the legitimacy of the call. There will be someone available to answer the calls at all times and an officer will speak to you about the call.
Also, if you or someone you may know has any information on who could be responsible for any of these calls to please call the Wichita Police Department Detectives at (316) 268-4407 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
The only way these scammers can be caught is for them to get as much information as possible to find them. So, I urge anyone with information to please call it in so they can get these people busted and put them out of business.
God bless all that are victims to the scammers.
