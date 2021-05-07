Summer is one of the times when lovers look forward to spending time together. However, no matter how much we love it, it comes to an end eventually, and one way you can continue getting the feel is by playing summer-themed slot online games for lovers. There are a ton to choose from, and it is much fun to play too.
Where can I play slot online?
Since there is a ton to choose from, it is really down to your preference. You can visit a review website like www.casinoonlineenchile.cl, which has a comprehensive article as a guide to choosing the best online casino. This should help make your selection process much easier.
The 3 best slot online for summer lovers
There are literally hundreds of slot games to choose from if you find yourself a good slot provider. When playing with your lover, it is only essential that you spice things up by playing summer-themed editions. Here is our take on the top 3 slots online for summer lovers.
Bikini Island
Of course, you aren’t surprised to see bikini island at the top of this list. It was specially made for this. Do you want a slot game where you have stunning women littered around the background, breathtaking scenes, drinks and everything you would expect in a real summer vacation? Bikini Island is your game.
This game is a 5 reel, r-row, 25 pay line slot machine powered by Habanero. It throws in some lover spice like bikini babes appearing on reels 2,3, and 4 and basically replacing other symbols except scatter.
Aloha! Cluster Pays
This game remains one of the most popular all-around holiday slot game, with so many themes and destinations to choose from. You could decide to play in destinations like Hawaii, entertained by the cute creature called the Tiki, lots of suns, amazing color, and most importantly, a ton of slot game options to choose from. Some of these include free spins, sticky re-spins, stacked symbols, substitution symbols, cluster pays, and much more.
Aloha! Cluster Pays is well-deserved of its reputation among the best online slot games available today. Another amazing fact is that when playing, you simply win every time you get a cluster (9 or more adjacent symbols), and you do not have to worry about pay lines. Also, the symbols appear anywhere on the reels, getting rid of the traditional left and right style we are used to.
Sunny Shores
Sunny shores have all the attractive colors and themes which every female would love. The game offers you the opportunity to have a blast while playing a bright and sunny slot. It has a cartoonish theme, with a big-eyed sun character that stares at you while laughing in the cutest way. The sunny wild substitutes for all other symbols, and when you land on one of its reels, it multiplies by adding 2 to 4 wilds in 4 directions or more.
The background of the game has the setting of a tropical paradise with palm trees and waterfalls, imitating what a real sunny beach would look like. Sunny shores is in all beautiful, and a good fit for lovers to play slot.
With these online slot games, you can easily have fun with your lover with as much as you like with summer theme laying in the background.
