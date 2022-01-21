Professional sports are filled with exciting games and crowds cheering on their favorite teams. But within those teams are stories of obstacles they are forced to overcome to achieve success. The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders was one such team, whose opening game was in prime time.
In the first game of ESPN’s Monday Night Football schedule, the Raiders hosted the Baltimore Ravens. It was also the debut of a full crowd at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the team. The crowd left the game thrilled with the result of a Las Vegas victory over the Ravens. Six days later, they played their first road game of the season in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. It would have been easy for the Raiders to lose that game, and say that because of the short week and the travel, they were tired. Instead, they emerged with a nine-point victory over their opponents. They ended September with a home victory against the Miami Dolphins. To the surprise of many, they finished the month with a 3-0 record and led the AFC West division. But, the rest of the season was bound to get very difficult.
Their first loss came in their first divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers. A few days later, then Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden made the news. E-mails were discovered that he sent to former Washington Football Team president, Bruce Allen, where he made derogatory comments towards the Executive Director of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith and NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. Not long after those revelations, Gruden resigned and Special Teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia took over head coaching duties. In his first game as head coach, the team lost to the Chicago Bears, but then bounced back to win back-to-back games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. The team entered their bye week with a 5-2 record and still leading the AFC West. But, once again, another obstacle emerged.
One of the Raiders picks in the 2020 NFL Draft was Alabama wide-receiver, Henry Ruggs III. He was, and probably still could be a great talent in the league. Unfortunately, he made a terrible decision. On the morning of November 2, 2021, he rear-ended another vehicle at high speed, which killed a young woman. He was charged with a DUI causing death and reckless driving. The team released him that day. Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr was extremely distraught when he heard the news, wondering if he himself, could have been there for his friend, and wished he could have done something to prevent that tragedy. That is the sign of a true team leader, and a true friend wanting to help in any way possible to make someone’s life better. Everyone should try to be as caring in life. The team put the tragedy behind them and continued with their jobs, which took them on the road to New York to play the Giants, in which they lost.
They then lost back-to-back games against Kansas City and Cincinnati, both in dominating fashion. With a three-game losing streak in November, nobody would have blamed the team if they had just won one of their remaining games the rest of the year. But they persevered. The team went to Dallas on U.S. Thanksgiving and won a thrilling overtime game against the Cowboys. They lost their next two games against Washington and Kansas City before going to Cleveland and emerging with a 16-14 victory, pushing their record to 7-7 before another tragedy struck.
On December 28, 2021, the Raiders and the NFL communities learned that John Madden had passed away at age 85. Madden coached the team to their first Superbowl victory to conclude the 1976-1977 season. He was an enthusiastic coach with a great football mind. When he retired, he brought that enthusiasm and energy to the commentary booths of CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC. A team knows its game is considered big if Madden was on the call. He even has a video game named after him. When a player is on the cover, they say it is an honor because of what he meant to the league. His death weighed on the Raiders minds as they prepared for their final two regular season games.
On January 2, 2022, the Raiders travelled to Indianapolis to play the Colts. Indy had a 17-13 lead, assuredly inching closer to a playoff spot. But, the team from Vegas mounted a comeback. With the game tied at 20, a thirty-three-yard field goal by their kicker, Daniel Carlson gave them the victory, with a chance to get in the playoffs the following Sunday Night.
There was a lot at stake for many teams on the final Sunday of the regular season. Firstly, the Colts failed to clinch a playoff spot by getting blown out against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville. At the same time, the Steelers played the Ravens in Baltimore with a small chance at a playoff spot because the Colts lost. Pittsburgh won in overtime. So, all that needed to occur for the Steelers to get in was for the Raiders to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, who could also have gotten in, if the two teams played to a tie.
With two seconds remaining in the game, Daniel Carlson kicked and made a 47-yard field goal. The Las Vegas Raiders clinched a playoff spot. By virtue of their win earlier in the day, the Pittsburgh Steelers also got into the tournament. And, the Chargers were eliminated. What a final day of the NFL regular season so much excitement and drama, which the league wanted.
The Raiders travelled to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on a cold Saturday afternoon before a packed Paul Brown Stadium. The Raiders were down 20-13 at halftime and their defense continued to play hard in the remaining two quarters. But the Bengals defense was better. With the home team up 26-19, the road team was driving towards a tying touchdown except Derek Carrs pass attempt was intercepted, giving the Cincinnati Bengals their first playoff victory since the 1990-1991 NFL season. The fans at the stadium went crazy.
Good teams never quit. They try their best, despite the obstacles. They do not try to deflect blame when they lose or something goes wrong in their personal lives. The Las Vegas Raiders have had many difficulties, and could have given up on many occasions. But they persevered through a coaching change, the death of one of their best coaches who was also an NFL icon, and made the playoffs an inconceivable achievement at the beginning of the year. Great leadership by Rich Bisaccia and quarterback, Derek Carr led the way. John Madden would have been proud of the Raiders, and so would their late owner, Al Davis.
