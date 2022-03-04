Good sportsmanship occurs when those playing or coaching a game abide by the rules and treat all involved with respect, win or lose. U.S. College Basketball, and the NHL, during the latter’s playoffs, include the tradition of the handshake line, where players from both teams exchange handshakes, and quite often a quick embrace. Most times, players and coaches perform the task without any incidents. Unfortunately, there are times where it descends into chaos.
In hockey, the handshake line is somewhat shocking considering all the hard hits that players inflict on each other during a game and playoff series. In a 2013 article titled A Winning Tradition: What the Post-Series Handshake Line Means to Hockey by Nicholas Goss, a player indicated that individuals are out there doing their jobs, but whether you win or lose, you demonstrate respect by shaking hands. It is very important for players to maintain that level of respect for each other. They must remember their actions reflect on their teams and on themselves.
After the 1996 Western Conference Finals, which the Colorado Avalanche won against the Detroit Red Wings, a few Wings players did not want to partake in the handshake line because of a brutal injury in the series to forward Kris Draper. The injury forced him to be absent for the remaining games. But, Dino Ciccarelli and the rest of the team, lined up and shook their rivals’ hands. Dino did not want to do that, but he did because it was the rule. I am sure others felt the same way.
However, sometimes the handshake line can become contentious and lead to severe repercussions. An example of that occurred on February 20, 2022, when the Wisconsin Badgers convincingly defeated the Michigan Wolverines in a nationally televised college basketball game. Prior to the game’s conclusion, Badgers head coach, Greg Gard called a timeout to discuss a play, which upset Michigan head coach, Juwan Howard. After the game, the teams lined up for the traditional post-game handshake. The losing coach put his hands on a Wisconsin coaching assistant, which caused a major scene. The final results of what transpired resulted in Gard receiving a ten thousand dollar fine, players on both teams being given a one-game suspension, and Howard earning a suspension for the rest of the regular season (five games).
Should Gard have called the timeout? I do not think so as the game was well out of reach. However, Juwan should not have reacted the way he did. The Big Ten Conference was right to dole out the punishments they did. Hopefully Juwan Howard will realize that while you can be passionate about your team and the game being played, you should do what you can as a coach to suppress your emotions at a time of the game that is set for demonstrating respect toward your opponents. Juwan Howard is a coach. A coach is supposed to set an example. He should know he is a mentor to his young players. When he displays negative behavior, he is indirectly sending a message to the team – it is okay to get physical when the game is over.
The NHL is the only professional sports league where players and coaches shake hands after every playoff series. In the NBA, players exchange fist bumps and hugs before disappearing into the locker room. It is a great sign of comradery and respect by players and coaches to shake hands and embrace after a game or playoff series.
The losing team may sometimes feel it unnecessary to be part of the handshake line. I understand that as the emotion of a loss is raw and can stay with them for days and maybe even weeks. However, those lines at the end of games can serve as a teaching tool. It is a congratulatory gesture that each team member, including the coaches exchange. It is also the winning team telling their opponents that they played well. Every player puts their heart and soul into each game, so everyone should hold their heads high. Great players are mentors for the younger generation. So please be civil to each other. Be kind and show respect. Your behavior is a reflection of who you are.
No user commented in " The Handshake Line "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply