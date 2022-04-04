Imagine being in your own driveway getting ready to get into your car only to having a car zoom by you and firing a gun towards you and an innocent child with you. This is what happened according to the Gramercy, Louisiana Police Department.
The police were called out to North Mobile Lane in Gramercy, La. When they arrived, they found two people as the victims of gunshot wounds. One being a 23-year-old male and the other being a 2-year-old child that had been shot twice, once in each of her little legs.
The man told the police he was getting ready to get into his vehicle when the car passed by. He claimed the car had an unknown shooter that started shooting. As luck would have it the man’s girlfriend along with 3 children had already gotten into the car when the shooting began.
Both the man and the child were taken to the hospital where the man was treated and released. The child is still in the hospital, but they say she has been listed as in stable condition.
The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking if anyone has any information about who shot this man and little 2-year-old child, to please call them at (225) 562-2200 or they can call Crime Stoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111
Please call in any information in this case. I know the man is probably an innocent man as well, but this is a two-year-old innocent child. She could not harm a soul. I pray to God that someone will step forward with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction. God bless the innocent victims.
No user commented in " Shooting Hits Man and a Two Year Old Child in Gramercy, La. "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply