Roulette is one of the oldest and most popular casino games today. It has long been a source of fun, and of course, earnings for players around the world. However, the game could be quite tricky at first, mostly for beginners as there are different types of bets you can make. Knowing these different bets is very important, especially if you play live.
Is there a strategy to the game?
Just like every game, roulette has different strategies, which can improve the player’s chances of winning. A very common strategy applied by players around the world is the Martingale system. This system suggests that you increase your bet by a multiple of two after every loss.
As you play, you get to learn new strategies and what works from experience.
Types of roulette bet
Even if you choose the best slot provider, there is a need to know the types of roulette bets as it is very important to your successful understanding and playing of the game. There are over twenty types of roulette bets in total, although you may not need to know all of them. Here are the details on the most important types of bets that you need to know:
Outside bets
This type of bets is made on the perimeter of the roulette table. Basically, they are made on groups of colors or numbers, rather than on a specific number. Examples of outside bets include:
- Red or black
- Odd or even
- High or low
- Columns
- Dozens
Inside bets
Inside bets are kind of like the opposite of outside bets. The bet is made inside the rectangle where the numbers are located. Examples of the inside bets include:
- Straight up
- Splic
- Street
- Corner
- Line
- Five-Number Bet
- Snake Bet
Call bets
Call bets are kind of exclusive, therefore you wouldn’t find it in every online casino. They are mostly available on French and European roulette tables. Just like the name implies, call bets are announced vocally, instead of by players placing their money on the table. Here are the different types of call bets that you can make:
- Jeu Zero
- Voisins du Zero
- Tiers du Cylindre
- Orphelins
- Neighbors
Final bet
Final bet is strictly restricted to being played on a single roulette wheel. Essentially, it is you betting on the final digit, hence the name final bet. For example, if you make a final 3 bet, this means that you’re betting on all numbers that end in 3, hence, 3, 13, 23, 22, and if it’s another number, then you bet on all numbers that end with it. You can choose from final 0 to final 9.
Maximum bet
Maximum bet is very common in high-roller casinos and works by taking all the inside bets and places them on a specific number. The whole point is to take advantage of the tables maximum betting limit through a progressive betting model.
Imprisonment bet
The imprisonment bet runs with the half-back rule, which allows players to get half of their bets back. It is mostly employed in French roulette games.
Playing roulette is very easy once you understand the most common types of bets. Although you don’t have to know everything, take time out to study the most common ones.
