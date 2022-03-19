It has been said the play is the thing. For Lieutenant Eve Dallas of the NYPSD, murder is the thing. On a rare night out with her husband, Roarke, she is treating the play on the stage as a murder case. While the original Witness for the Prosecution came out around 1952, the cast has done a very good job bringing the tale to life. Too much so, as in one aspect. Eve Dallas, Roarke, and the entire packed house witness the death of one of the actors.
Was it an accident with the wrong prop or was it a deliberate murder?
While the world may be a stage and everyone else mere players, Lieutenant Eve Dallas is an exceptionally skilled player. Despite being a witness, or maybe because of being one, she is allowed to handle the case and the resulting investigation that soon becomes the subject of intense media scrutiny. Though when you are married to the wealthiest and sexist man ever known, everything you do generates considerable media scrutiny.
While she is not sharing graphically intimate moment with Roarke or trying to not think about Peabody and what is going on in her off duty life, Dallas is working a complex case. A case where nearly everyone involved is a professional liar because they are trained actors and actresses. A murder case that did not stop with one murder on stage.
While all the usual caveats apply regarding point of view head hopping and the occasional graphic sex scene, at the book’s heart, it is a complicated and enjoyable police procedural/mystery. Technology is prevalent and has its uses, but cases still get solved by boots on the ground and solid police work. Witness in Death by J. D. Robb is a fun read in a series that is well worth your time.
My eBook reading copy came from the Dallas Public Library System via the OverDrive/Libby App. Amazingly, I made it work this time without technical assistance from my son, Scott. I should go to a nearby store and buy a lottery ticket.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2022
No user commented in " Review: Witness in Death: Eve Dallas Mysteries (Book 10) by J. D. Robb "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply