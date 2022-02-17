As Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby: A Spenser Novel by Ace Atkins begins, it is summer and Spenser’s latest client is a politician. Carolina Garcia-Ramirez is seeking reelection. Her campaign manager, Kyle Rosen, wants Spenser involved to deal with threats. Some folks have made it very clear that they are not going to tolerate her ideas and see her, as a person of color, all that is wrong today. They intend to kill her, among other things.
Kyle Rosen knows that Attorney Rita Fiore and that got Spenser involved. Now that he is involved, Spenser intends to make sure nothing happens to the congress person. He also intends to find out who might be behind the threats. That might include somebody on staff.
To do this means he is going to need help. Not just from his friends, but his contacts developed in Boston over decades. Meanwhile, the threats keep coming and are increasingly in intensity as the primary gets steadily closer. Carolina Garcia-Ramirez is in a political as well as a real-world dog fight where the stakes are everything– including her life.
This is the last Spenser novel, at least for a while, by Ace Atkins and it is another good one. Complicated and fast moving, the read brings back a number of characters and references from the recent past and then some. It also serves as another homage to Boston and everything that made the Spenser series so good.
My reading copy came from the Dallas Public Library System by way of the Libby/OverDrive App.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2022
