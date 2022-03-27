It is early December as Nothing to Lose: A J. P. Beaumont Novel by J.A. Jance begins and Mel wants J.P. to put out the Christmas decorations as he will be home for the day. Mel is the chief of police and has her duties along with meetings with the mayor and the city council in separate events. The winter storm won’t help her either.
So, it is just him and their dog and many boxes of decorations when a knock at the door stops everything. It has been nearly twenty years since J.P. Beaumont last saw Jared Danielson. That was the night that J. P.’s partner, Sue Danielson, was shot and killed by her ex-husband, Richard Danielson. J. P. had tried to save her and could not. J.P. has always had a lot of guilt over that fact as well as his decisions that horrible night. Seeing Jared Danielson on his snowy doorstep brings everything back with a vengeance.
Jared Danielson is now a catholic priest. He has been through some things over the years, but has pulled himself together because of his own efforts and support from other folks who helped along the way. In the here and now, he needs J. P.’s help finding his brother, Chris.
Chris has always blamed Jared for their mom’s death as he believes that if they had not left, their father would not have murdered their mom. The fact is that they had run, because J. P. told Jared to take his brother and run, no doubt saved their lives. Chris believes otherwise, despite all evidence to the contrary, and the issue has never been resolved. While going to home of their mom’s parents in Ohio had worked out well for Jared, Chris had a far harder time. He eventually ran away and wound up in Homer, Alaska, living with the grandparents on their father’s side of the family.
Now with Grandma Hinkle, Sue Daniel’s mom, in assisted living and not doing well, time is of the essence. Grandma Hinkle is desperate to try and make things right with Chris before she dies. Father Jared Danielson wants J. P.’s help in finding his brother and thereby giving the family a chance to reconcile.
While Jared has some ideas what Chris was doing in 2006 thanks to an old yearbook, a dozen years have passed. That is a lot of time to account for and there is not much information readily available. That means to get the answers they all need; J. P. is going to have to go to Alaska.
What follows is a complex tale of mystery and deceit with an occasional laugh out loud moment as J. P. deals with locals in Alaska and winter weather. Such details serve as colorful background for a complex mystery that truly is a cold case – literally and figuratively. A lot if going on here along with the internal grief and self-doubt J. P. is dealing with as he works to find Chris and the answers to many questions.
While it is always preferable to read a series in order, those new to the world of J.P. Beaumont could start here. Most of the reminiscing about earlier events is tied into the horrible events of that night which was many books ago in the series. Obviously, those who are familiar with the series and caught up will get more out of this read than others.
All and all, Nothing To Lose: A J. P. Beaumont Novel is another solidly good read in the long running series. Recommended.
