Painters Mill, Ohio, Police Chief Kate Burkholder has responded to a lot of crime scenes. The one at room 9 of the Willlowdell Motel as Fallen: A Kate Burkholder Novel by Linda Castillo begins is one of the worst she has ever seen in her career. From the carnage, it is clear that the woman was savagery beaten to death. It was some sort of frenzied or overkill attack. Rachel Schwartz’s final moments were horrific.
Many years ago, Kate Burkholder babysat Rachel and her brothers and sisters. She has not seen or spoken to Rachel in years as Rachel had left town long before Kate Burkholder came back home to be the police chief. Now it is her duty to lead an investigation into the murder that stirs up their shared past and much more.
Fallen: A Kate Burkholder Novel is an intense and deeply moving read. Linda Castillo again brings readers home to Painters Mill, Ohio, and its environs. Where there are differences in culture and religion, the past never stays buried. A complicated and multi layered read, this is one of those books that you just have to read.
Highly Recommended.
Fallen: A Kate Burkholder Novel
Linda Castillo
https://www.lindacastillo.com/about_linda.html
Minotaur Books (Macmillan Publishers)
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250142948
ISBN#: 978-1-250-14292-4
Hardback (available in eBook and audio)
320 Pages
My copy came by way of the Downtown Branch of the Dallas Public Library System.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2021
