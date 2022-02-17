After a short introduction to the anthology, Crimeucopia: Tales From The Back Porch opens with “Accidents Will Happen” by Penny Hurrell. Rob has a plan for his Saturday and it involves food, his television, and a sporting event. It did not involve Martin and his failed marriage. That plan for his Saturday begins to fall apart with the first text from Martin.
Thirty-eight-year-old Debra has recently married Charles as “Hideaway Hills” by Teressa Trent begins. He has managed to lose his wedding ring. He does have an entirely different ring that she has never seen before. The first of several things she questions as the days pass in her new marriage.
Jake Witowski and Artie Franklin grew up together and worked the docks together. Jake was there when Artie died thanks to an accident. In “Bearer of Bad Tidings” by Wendy Harrison, it is 1957 and Jake is dealing with a lot when she walked into the bar.
Defense attorney May Jones has a difficult case in “The Sting” by Maroula Blades. Her client, Dr. Talbot Neal, clearly does not have a solid alibi. The only good thing for her case, is that the victim never saw her attacker. She can build a defense on that.
Silas Tully was a detective back in the day. Being back at the local river reminds him of a case “Murder at the Boatyard” by Tom Sheehan. The lobstermen that that plied their trade on the ocean know that death could come anytime at sea. Dying on the dock next to your boat was certainly unexpected. It definitely was for local legend, Shanklin Garuf.
This reviewer has long been a fan of the tales written by Jan Christensen. Her tale, “The Crazy Lady of Cherry Tree Lane” comes next where an elderly woman is being harassed by several noisy neighborhood punks. The kids think she is a witch. She isn’t. She is mad as heck. Since the police won’t do anything, she will.
Melrose had an interest in music from a young age. The son of tenant farmers, he picked up music easily as he had a natural aptitude. New Orleans was just down the read from their farm in “Mahogany Hall Dreams” by Bryan Fortey. When he finally got old enough to go, that first trip to New Orleans marked the beginning of a change for Melrose and his family.
A few months back, Sam hid a lot of money out in the swamp. He needs Vinnie’s help and his boat to retrieve the cash. It is 1949 in “Attempted Murder of Crows” by Michele Bazan Reed and Sam wants his money out of the swamp.
She is being stalked in “Entanglement” by Carol Willis. At least she thinks she is being stalked. Maybe it is not happening. Maybe there is a medical explanation for what she is seeing and smelling. Maybe. Maybe not.
She knew what Andy was thanks to recent events. Her problem is trying to tell others. Getting the word out now that she can see what is truly going on is going to be very hard in “I Can See Clearly Now” by Madeline McDonald. Grief, loneliness, and more are at work in this powerful tale.
Being a caregiver is tough work. Even when it is your grandfather and you love him. You need something to brighten your days. You find it in “The Lifeguard” by Adam Myer.
“And Your Lake Monster Too: A Jaye Jordan Vermont Radio Mystery” by Nikki Knight comes next with the governor of Vermont, his younger romantic partner, and the body floating in Lake Champlain. The body is floating in sight of the governor’s lake house and can’t be ignored. It was supposed to be a quiet romantic weekend with no publicity. So much for that plan.
As a severely claustrophobic person who hates elevators and has a hard time in them, reading “Story Time” by Regina Clarke was a bit disturbing. A well written and creepy tale. Not just because two folks are trapped in an elevator car awaiting rescue. It is more than that on so many levels.
An inheritance that could be an incredible nest egg for the three family members that stand to gain quite a lot drives “My Grandmother’s Russian Doll” by J.W. Wood. Whether they can trust each other, determine the actual value of the object, and more are at work in this tale.
Annie McGraw has finally escaped the Midwest and has moved to Boston in “YOLO” by Deb Merino. A registered nurse, she had been a caregiver to her mom the last few years as Mom’s cancer did its inevitable damage. With her Mom’s death, she can leave the past behind. She has gotten a job in Boston as a hospice nurse in this tale that has several surprises.
When he got of prison, he kept the letters from Noreen with him. She had been waiting for him when he got out. The Noreen of the letters and the Noreen when he got out seemed like two different people in “Blue Letters” by Allison McDonald. This tale brings the issue to a close.
The sixteen tales in Crimeucopia: Tales From The Back Porch are all good ones. Some are contemporary. Some are set decades ago. Most tend towards the noir side of the ledger. Tales of deceit, greed, poor planning, and featuring gossip about folks just doing the best they can when everything goes wrong. A solidly good and interesting read that is well worth your time.
I received an ARC of the book from publisher John Connor earlier this month with no expectation of a review.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2022
No user commented in " Review: Crimeucopia: Tales From The Back Porch "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply