Two years ago on February 9th, 2020 I had to make the hardest decision of my life. My husband Simon Barrett got really sick. He never told me till the last couple of days before going into the hospital. I begged him to let me take him to get checked out. He kept saying “I will if I am not better by tomorrow”. Well he didn’t get better.
One morning when I woke up he told me he was ready so I called 911 and they came and got him. My brother and I met him at the hospital. I had to leave him to go home for some things for him but when I got back he was nowhere to be found at the hospital. Finally I got someone to tell me that they transferred him to a hospital in Hattiesburg Ms. There he stayed but he got worse.
We went to see him one day and he was sitting up smiling in his own little way then the next minute he would moan from pain. It broke my heart seeing him that way. The next day when we went back we found that they had to put him in a medically induced coma. I never got to see him awake again. I wanted so much to let him know I was there and had not deserted him. I needed so much to tell him I loved him, although everyone tells me he heard me, I will never know that for sure.That night after I was at home I got a phone call from the hospital telling me they did not expect Simon to make it through the night. My son Joey was there at my house getting ready to leave when the phone rang. I got so scared. We all took off and headed back to the hospital. Once there the doctor talked to me. He told me all of Simon’s organs had shut down and the machine was keeping him alive, and he wanted to know what I wanted to do.
My God my husband was never going to come home. How could I deal with that? What was I going to do? I told the doctor I had to go home and think about it. I had no idea what I was to do. I wanted to talk to him so bad but I couldn’t. I needed him so bad. He and I had been together since 2003. He was always there for me. Now I was on my own and had no clue what to do. I knew I had to let him go but I didn’t want to.
Our marriage wasn’t perfect but he never made me feel unloved. He was my crazy Brit that I loved dearly. I knew he would never want to live off a machine so the next morning at the hospital I asked the doctor once more was he positive Simon would die once he was off the machines. He assured me he would not live on his own, so I had to find the words to tell the doctor to take him off the machines and let him go.
My brother, Jeff, Joey and I along with the nurse and the doctor held hands and they said a prayer for Simon. Then we stepped out the room and they removed the machines. They only had the heart monitor left on him when we went back in the room. I held his hand silently hoping he would squeeze mine to let me know he knew I was there but he didn’t.
I sat there holding his hand when suddenly he took his last breath and flat lined the machine. The same sound my babies made when they were born and then they were gone. I thought I was going to lose it. The man that was so damn good to me was gone. I lost him just that fast. Simon I will never forget you. You took part of me with you. Thank you for being so good to me. I will always love my crazy Brit.
For those of you that knew Simon from Bloggernews I am publishing this story. Simon absolutely loved this website. He worked so hard to keep it running but he loved every minute of it. He made a name out there in the entertainment world as well. He loved all genres of music which amazed me since I am a country and oldies kind of gal. He could write about anything and everything. His favorite thing was to sit outside on the porch and write.
Living without Simon has not been easy for me. I have a need to keep Bloggernews running in his memory. I am not the writer he was but I will never try to be. Writing was his passion and I couldn’t compare to that even if I tried.
So I am asking all of you out there that knew Simon to please remember him through Bloggernews and believe me when I say Simon Barrett was one of a kind. God bless all of you for reading this in memory of my dear British husband. I love you Simon!!
