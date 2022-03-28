This is a guest article by Rosa Ville. The writer and journalist Rosa Ville is Brazilian, she was born in 1964 in the city of Rio de Janeiro, living currently in São Paulo and started writing when she was 8 years old. Graduated in journalism since 2015, she collaborated in the press department of a company, producing corporate texts, wrote articles for The Secret, Medium and a news portal. Before dedicating herself to journalism, she was an administrative-financial technician, and she changed the course of her life dedicating herself to journalism and studying the paths of spirituality.
President Joe Biden spoke this Saturday (26) at the Royal Castle in Warsaw in Poland. Biden spoke about the war in Ukraine and the invasion by Moscow forces on the 24th of February. In his speech Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.
Excerpts from Biden’s speech in Poland
Biden was vehement when speaking in his speech, and he made other criticisms of Putin:
“Putin is a cynical and obscene” – Referring to the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was democratically elected in the country. “Repeatedly he said that his troops were at the border for training.”
“Russia has strangled democracy on its territory and tried to do the same in other territories.”
Biden reaffirmed his support for the Ukrainian people and said the world can look forward to a long struggle between democracy and autocracy but sought to reassure the Ukrainian people: “We are with you.”
President Joe Biden gave Putin several warnings:
“Don’t even think about moving an inch into NATO territory.”
Biden reiterated the alliance members’ “sacred obligation” to defend their territory “with the full force of our collective power.”
The US president called the war in Ukraine a “strategic failure” for Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied: “This should not be decided by Mr. Biden, it should just be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation.”
