This is a guest article written by Karen Weeks who is a Senior Lifestyle blogger. She struggled to find a new sense of purpose after retirement which made way to learn a new skill and took a computer course. She then created ElderWellness.net as a resource for seniors who wish to keep their minds, bodies and spirits well.
At your age and stage in life, you’ve likely done your share of moving — or assisted plenty of others, such as children, grandkids, friends, and neighbors. Now when you should be enjoying your retirement, it’s a (necessary) luxury to leave the moving up to the professionals who specialize in moving seniors and their precious household items.
Moving to a new home, or to a living facility, can be daunting, emotional, and — if you try to do it yourself — dangerous. Blogger News presents the following tips for moving on up in the next chapter of your retirement.
Hire a project manager
So, you’ve set a realistic budget for your new home, picked out the house, and signed on the dotted line. You have a new home! However, that’s only the beginning of your journey. The next step involves some careful planning and consideration.
Behind every successful project is a solid project manager. You should know — you’ve likely spent the better part of your life managing your household, your family appointments and commitments, pets, and possibly your career. And particularly if you are alone or if your family members are not geographically close, you need to hire someone who not just takes care of the details, but understands what needs to be done and can craft a plan to execute it.
This ideal manager is referred to as a senior move manager. From helping you downsize to arranging to put your items in storage to finding a moving company, this educated and highly trained professional can actually make moving enjoyable! All you need to do is focus on enjoying your new home or living arrangement.
Look for a qualified senior move manager in your city by contacting the National Association of Senior Move Managers, or NASMM.
Learn to let go and lean in
It can be hard to let go of items you’ve cherished for decades. If you haven’t already arranged to leave many of your items to family members, loved ones, or charities, do that now. You can walk through your house with your senior move manager and designate which items to take with you, those to store, or items you want shipped elsewhere.
If your new home or living space is considerably smaller than your current one, you’ll likely need to downsize. While this can all be emotional, consider the joy that the items you are donating or giving away will bring to others as your memories travel with them. Try to realize and absorb that letting go is simply making space for this new life chapter: opening new, enjoyable doors for you.
Speaking of doors, did you know that something as simple as painting your front door can add life and light to your new home and stamp your home with your own personal touch and personality? It’s a way to add vibrancy and say “welcome!” without requiring a big home improvement project — and the budget that goes with it. It’s a wonderful way to make it “yours” and summon you across the threshold.
Other touches you’ll want to add to all your new doors are new or rekeyed locks. Even if the seller’s agent assured you that all keys were turned in, why take a chance? It’s easy to look at online customer testimonials to guide you in searching for an experienced and reputable locksmith in your area who is properly bonded and insured. While prices will vary according to the number of doors, location, and type of locks, for example, expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $150, possibly more. It’s a small investment for security: A good locksmith is an important addition to your move and to your peace of mind.
Embrace the new journey
While change can be a double-edged sword, you’ve earned the right to enjoy this new phase of your life and to live it your way. Embrace this new chapter, as well as the freedom and adventures that come with it!
No user commented in " Movin’ On Up in Your Next Chapter "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply