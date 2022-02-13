I have always been a huge fan of a good horror film. I loved sitting in a dark room with some popcorn and turning on a huge thriller. The scarier, the better it was for me. I would sometimes jump at the parts that make people love them the best and spill popcorn all over myself, but I didn’t care, I loved it.
Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now he re-imagines this summer movie with a new pop nightmare, the expansive horror epic, Nope.
Once again this film reunites Peele with Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and The Black Messiah) who is also joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) all as residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Nope also co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westwood) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection). It is directed and written by Jordan Peele and produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman)and Jordan Peele for Monkeyman Productions.
This film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide only in theaters on July 22, 2022. Take a look below at the trailer, and you will get an idea about this Movie, and you will not want to miss this one if you are truly a horror movie fan!
No user commented in " Movie Review: Nope "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply