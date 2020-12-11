Opening in Theaters on February 26, 2021 The Movie “Nobody” is a thriller starring Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a man that is an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband that takes life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. He is just a nobody.
One night two thieves break into the family home but Hutch refuses to defend himself or his family while hoping to prevent some serious violence. The problem with this is that his teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe)is really disappointed in him for not trying to defend the family and his wife Becca (Connie Nielson) starts to pull further away from him too.
All this apparently strikes a match to Hutch’s long simmering rage triggering dormant instincts sending him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills within him.With a barrage of fists , gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch is hellbent on saving his family from a dangerous adversary(Russian Actor Aleksey Serebryakov) and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.
Christopher Lloyd stars as Hutch’s Dad and musician-actor RZA stars as Hutch’s brother whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance. Feel free to check out the traler below. I think you will want to see this movie for sure.
“Nobody” is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Kelly McCormicj, David Leitch, Braden Aftergood, Bob Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero with the executive producers, DerekKolstad, Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter and Tobey Maquire.
