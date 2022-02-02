This movie, Marry Me, is a movie about celebrity, marriage and social media. I am a fan of Jennifer Lopez and this movie, Marry Me, stars Jennifer as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Own Wilson as Charlie Gilbert who is a Math teacher. Now, who would ever expect a school teacher and a superstar to match up and get married, right? Well, this couple didn’t follow traditional ways to start a marriage. They agree to get married even though they were total strangers and to get to know each other after the wedding.
Kate is half of what is known as the sexiest celebrity couple, with the other half being a hot new music supernova Bastian (played by Maluma as he is making his feature-film debut. As the couple’s hit single “Marry Me” starts climbing the charts, they plan to have a real wedding in front of an audience filled with their fans that is set to stream across multiple platforms.
Out in the audience is a divorced high school Math teacher Owen Wilson who was dragged there by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, Big Little Lies) and his best friend played by Sarah Silverman.
An unexpected change happened only seconds before the ceremony begins. Kat learns that Bastian had been cheating on her with her assistant, which causes her to have ea total meltdown on stage. As she stood there in a room full of fans, she stands there feeling her whole world has just fallen apart until her eyes locks in with a total stranger in the audience.
In a moment of inspired sanity, Kat announces to the audience that she wants to marry Charlie. Can such a thing happen? Is it possible that they can actually make a marriage like this work? I guess you will have to watch the movie to find out. Watch the trailer below and see if it gets you interested. It sure got my attention. Watch for “Marry Me” coming to Theaters on February 11, 2022.
The film also stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan).
