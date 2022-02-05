.0When two complete strangers meet each of them, Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) had just found out their respective partners Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood) over the same weekend.
As if being miserable wasn’t enough, they both see their exes have both moved on with others on social media. Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo)
Now both Peter and Emma think that being in their 30s that it is too late to ever find their happily ever after and each are terrified to even think of having to start over in a new romance with anyone. They put their heads together to hatch a desperate plot in order to get their exes back. They are ready and willing to do whatever they have to, to end their exes new relationships, hoping it will send each of them back into their arms.
“I Want You Back” stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Gina Rodriguez, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm.
Directed by Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence) and written by Issaac Aptaker and ElizabethBerger (Love, Simon writers and This Is Us co-showrunners)
The movie runs for 111 minutes, and it is rated “R”. “I Want You Back” is an Amazon Original Movie that will premier exclusively on Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worlwide. Watch the trailer below for some sizzling cameos
No user commented in " Movie Review: I Want You Back "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply