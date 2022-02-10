I remember watching the 1984 version of this movie starring Drew Barrymore and George C Scott and David Keith about a little girl with extraordinary abilities to start a fire when she gets upset or mad. Well in this version of “Firestarter” a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller about a little girl, Charlie, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong with pyrokinetic powers as she fights to protect her family and herself from people that are looking for her in order to capture her so that can gain control of her and her powers.
Charlie’s parents, Andy(Zac Efron) and Vicky(Sydney Lemmon) hide for more than a decade to protect Charlie from a shady federal agency that are after her to harness her unprecedented gift of starting fires into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy has been teaching his daughter how to defuse her power which is triggered by her anger or pain. When Charlie reaches the age of 11 she has a hard time keeping the fires under control.
When one of the incidents reveals the location of Charlie and her family a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes) is deployed to find Charlie and her family and seize her once and for all but young Charlie isn’t about to give up without a fight.
“Firestarter” will be coming to theaters and Streaming only on Peacock on May 13, 2022. The thriller also stars Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, and Gloria Reuben. It is directed by Keith Thomas and produced by Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman.
If you like Thrillers you will probably like this one. Check out the trailer below.
