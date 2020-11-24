I have never been much of fan of an animated type movie but today when I got this one and watched the trailer for it, I knew I just had to write something about it since it was just so cute. This is a sequel to DreamWorks animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, The Templeton Brothers, Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Baby Boss little brother Ted (Alec Baldwin) who have both grown up with their own lives causing the pair to drift away from each other throughout the years.
Tim is a married, stay at home Dad, whose wife Carol (Eva Longoria) is the breadwinner of the family living in the suburbs along with their super-smart 7 year old daughter, Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers:Infinity War)and their adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman)
Ted is a hedge fund CEO but a new boss baby with a cuttng-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.
Tim and Carol’s 7 year old daughter is at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood. She just adores her Uncle Ted and wants to become just like him but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she is working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.
Tabitha’s baby sister, Tina, reveals that she is actually a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and it’s mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), the two brothers are reunited in ways totally unexpected which leads them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters
Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel take on the roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.
The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by returning filmmaker Tom McGrath and is produced by Jeff Hermann (Kung Fu Panda 3)
Below you can see an official trailer for the new movie which will be in local Theaters on March 26, 2021. I hope you enjoy!!
