The Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that had initiated a criminal case about an online account being used. As the investigation concluded, it was revealed that the owner of the online account is believed to be a 31 years old man, Nicholas Egner from Columbis City, indiana. The Whitley Count Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Nicholas Egner after receiving the results of the investigation.
Officer’s from the Columbia City Police Department located Enger at his Old Trail Road residence on Saturday, February 5, 2022. An arrest was made without incident. Egner was arrested on five counts of a Level 4 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. He was transferred to the Whitley County jail where he will be held pending his initial appearance in the Whitney County Courts.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (known as ACAC) is a national network of 61 task forces that represents over 5400 federal, state and local law enforcement that are dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.
I support these organizations 100%. I worked with the missing children cases quite a bit with my late husband. It became personal to me, and it broke my heart to have any innocent child abused in any way at all. I found myself crying along with the families. We worked on two big cases, one where the child was found dead in the woods not far from her grandparent’s home and another where the little girl was never found. I can’t even begin to imagine how that feels to her family, not knowing if she was alive somewhere or if someone really did kill her and hid her so she would never be found.
If anyone notices anything out of the ordinary going on involving an innocent child, PLEASE call your local Police Department and report them. You just might be saving the life of a child. God bless all of you that reads this. Look at your own children and think about how, if it were one of your own, how much you would appreciate someone going for help to save that child.
No user commented in " Indiana Man Arrested On Felony Charges of Sexual Misconduct With a Minor "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply