Starting a successful online business is the best way to work from home. The freedom it provides is positively life-changing. But getting started with a website can be confusing.
The Magento development team from Digital Authority Partners has outlined the best website builders and platforms to get you started. However, once your online business gains traction, you’ll likely need to upgrade to a custom Magento site.
The type of website builder you choose depends on what you want to do. Do you want to sell products or software? Are you an author who wants to sell ideas? Who is your audience or potential customer?
You need to have a starting point. Finding your niche is the first step, and you will evolve from there. Once you do that, deciding on your website builder and platform will be easier.
Try a Landing Page Builder to Test Out Your Idea
Using a low-cost, easy website builder, you can test the demand for your product or service without making a significant commitment. If it doesn’t work out, you can cancel your subscription.
Sites like Unbounce, InstaPage, and LeadPages are tools that help you create perfect landing pages. InstaPage and LeadPages also host your landing pages, but Unbounce only makes the code for you to upload to your web host.
These webpage building tools are easy to use, with hundreds of beautiful templates that you can customize with drag-and-drop. You can build a landing page in minutes without any coding experience.
Once you get your landing page up, use your social media accounts to create some buzz. You can also buy pay-per-click ads to get things rolling. Give your new enterprise a few months to see if it will be worth your time in the long run.
Creating a Full Website
Your customers will want more information and more products if your landing page produces successful results. You’ll need a multi-page website, not just a landing page.
A website builder can get your site up in less than a day. Typically, website builders give you a choice of responsive themes, drag-and-drop editing, hosting, and support. Website builders with an eCommerce focus also include eCommerce options, marketing tools, analytics, etc.
Best of all, some website builders offer free plans to get you started. Wix is a very popular website builder and web host. Others to look into include Webflow, Squarespace, and Weebly. Paid plans start at just $6 a month for Weebly, and the others are less than $15 per month.
Building an e-Commerce Store
Most website builders, like the ones above, include basic e-commerce features. These are fine if you only have a few products. But, if you want a full-fledged eCommerce site, you’ll need a builder with a robust shopping system. You’ll need this if you’re planning to sell many different products.
You’ll need to build an eCommerce site that includes inventory management, account integration, a point of sale system, shipping options, sales tax reporting, fraud protection, etc.
Hands down, the most popular eCommerce builder is Shopify. It’s simple to set up an online store, with various eCommerce tools included. Shopify can host your shop, or you can embed it in your current website.
Other eCommerce solutions include Snipcart, Sellfy, Volusion, PinnacleCart, and Checkout Page. Most plans on these sites, including Shopify, start at less than $30 per month.
Using Open-Source eCommerce Code
You’ll need some knowledge to install open-source code or hire a developer to help you. You will have to install open-source code on a web host, and choosing this option does not include technical support. However, customizing open-source eCommerce code can create the most robust webstore imaginable and help your web store take off.
The most popular open-source eCommerce solution is Magento. OpenCart and PrestaShop are also worthy options. But once again, unless you are a website developer, you’ll need professional help to build and maintain an open-source eCommerce site.
Selling Digital Products
Most of the above eCommerce solutions handle selling and downloading digital products. But, there are a few services available that specialize in hosting and selling digital products. If you want to sell eBooks, software, videos, MP3s, or any other digital product, sites like Gumroad, Pully, and Leanpub can be good options. These can be an excellent choice for authors, musicians, and software developers.
Generally, these sites include fast and easy setup, a shopfront, file hosting, license generation, instant download, and much more. You may also be able to integrate these into your existing website. Monthly hosting fees are typical $10 or less, plus a percentage of each sale.
Build Apps Without Learning to Code
If you have an idea for a simple app, there are app-building platforms that non-programmers can use to quickly and easily create apps. Some use drag-and-drop options, while others use a graphical interface. Some also use spreadsheets like Excel and LibreOffice.
Nearly one million people have already used Bubble.io to build apps without coding. You’ll get a complete app-building tool where you can connect to data sources, customize the user interface, and even scale your app on demand. You can get started on Bubble.io for free and scale up to more advanced options for $25 per month.
Other no-code app-building platforms include Airtable, which operates on a spreadsheet-database hybrid model. You can start for free, and paid options begin at just $10 per month. Google Cloud AppSheet begins at $5 per month and uses a data-based platform and machine learning to build apps.
Start Fulfilling Your Dreams Now
As you can see, there are many resources for inexpensively creating, hosting, and managing an eCommerce website. Whether you want to sell stuff you buy wholesale or make yourself, you can quickly get a web store up and running. Digital artists and software developers can also find platforms where people can purchase and download their creations.
There’s no guarantee that you’ll succeed, but getting started costs next to nothing. Just pick the best option for you, and start building your website. As your online business grows, you might need to change and upgrade your site. You can’t succeed if you never try.
