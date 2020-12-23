Short message service is not a new concept, but it’s a novel way to boost a modern marketing strategy. It’s one of the most effective ways to get your message across to a large audience without relying on traditional social media push tactics.
The text message costs less per target and can return up to a 45% response rate. Compared to other marketing approaches, this is quite a lucrative ROI. Let’s explore how simple SMS can enhance marketing strategies and grow brands.
List Builder
Text messaging is an unobtrusive way to get people to opt-in to your database for further communication. With a quick reply that contains a prompted keyword, the user can decide if they want to hear more.
In this way, companies can start building a list of contacts genuinely interested in receiving information about what’s on offer. One strategy to increase the opt-in rate is offering a gift or discounts. The most effective way to get them to interact is to send a link within the text message.
Reach a Younger Audience
Television and text messages are beneficial with a younger group of 18 to 49-year-olds. Unlike baby boomers, the Gen X and Y audience segment grew up with mobile phones. They’re used to interacting with their devices for communication and information.
It makes sense to use the medium to reach this target population. Ensure that text messages use modern diction, or it might not have the desired impact.
Easier Data Analysis
Once businesses start gathering information from replies received through the SMS campaign, they can use text message analytics to measure the strategy’s success. They’ll be able to monitor, track, and improve marketing tactics and its impact on the target audience.
The data will provide a better idea of who the ideal customer is and what messages they’re most likely to respond to. It helps businesses to create further targeted campaigns and to understand their client database better. It saves money and improves ROI by profiling and segmenting out the people who are least likely to respond.
Increase Customer Engagement
Marketers should think of SMS as a way to enhance how the brand engages with its audience. It’s an extra component of the promotion strategy that can be refined by varying the type of content that’s sent out to a businesses’ database.
Even though customers get value from product updates and news on developments, text messaging is not the best way to communicate this type of information. Long and detailed promotions are better delivered through email.
Final Thoughts
Text messaging is a useful resource that can enhance a company’s marketing campaign. It allows businesses to build a list of contacts interested in their products through the opt-in function.
The SMS channel makes it easier to connect with a younger target audience quickly and cost-effectively. Data analysis helps marketers gather statistics that they can use to engage customers through relevant content to keep them interested and strengthen the brand.
