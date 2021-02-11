Little HaLeigh Cummings, who would be 17 years old now, became a household name for a lot of people from around the world but more so in the state of Florida. My husband, Simon and I were part of the story. I never had the privilege of meeting HaLeigh yet I felt so close to her. Everytime I typed out her name my heart cringed hoping someone somewhere out there would give authorities any clue as to where HaLeigh was or what happened to her.
Unfortunately HaLeigh’s Dad, Ronald Cummings and his then girlfriend, Misty Croslin are both serving time in jail on unrelated drug charges. It seems like once they were sentenced to prison the investigation slowed and appeared to come to a complete halt even though the Putnam County Sheriff’s office claims the case is still open.
Authorities think the person that has information but will not come forth with it is Misty Croslin. At the time Misty was only 17 years old. This girl was going to prison, not even scheduled to be released til January 1, 2032. That is a lot of years for a 17 year old to be in prison when if she knew something more, the authorities would have probably cut a deal with her. I know if it were me I would have spit it all out no matter what.
It makes me think, could someone have scared her or threatened her if she told anything? That would be my only thoughts on why she wouldn’t have told what they think she knows. Or perhaps she really doesn’t know more.
Now Ronald Cummings is scheduled to be released from prison on October 17, 2022. Ronald and HaLeigh had a very good relationship. From the pictures published Ronald adored his daughter as much as she loved her Dad. I just can not believe he could have had anything to do with HaLeigh’s disappearance.
Now I have my own theories but at the risk of mentioning any names I keep quiet. I will say that until I see solid evidence that HaLeigh is no longer with us, I will never give up the hopes that one day she will be found. Yes it would be a miracle but I believe in miracles, strongly.
So HaLeigh if you are out there sweetie please know your Dad and your Grandmother and your great-grandmother are all praying for the same thing. They love and miss you so much.
Anyone with any information on Haleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 329-0801.You could be bringing a girl home after all these years. Can you imagine how her family would love it? Bringing HaLeigh would be one heck of a reunion that I for one would love to see happen.
So for now all we have are our prayers which I do believe in. The power of prayer is amazing, Where ever you are HaLeigh may God be with you!!!!
