Overcooked 2
They always say that a couple that cooks together stays together. And, the best part is that this game comes as a sequel. Therefore, there is a lot of cooking that you are going to be doing. The game was developed and published by one of the best gaming developers, Team 17. Not only will get to play it on your Xbox, you can also play it Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows and your PlayStation.
A Way Out
Just like some real money online casino games, this game has a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of adventure as well. The game is under Electronic arts publishers and has Hazelight studios as the developers. The game was released in 2018 and was directed by Josef Fares. To prove that it is the best game, it comes with the Multiplayer award from the British Academy Games Awards. Therefore, you and you partner will definitely have the best gaming experience.
Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time
Get to explore what life feels like to be in love and out of space in this fun game. But, the game also accepts up to 4 players, therefore, you can get to play it as you double date as well. The game also comes with a colorful and fun theme. Also, you can get to play to play it on your Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux PlayStation 4 and your Xbox one.
