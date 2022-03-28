This is a guest article by Rosa Ville. The writer and journalist Rosa Ville is Brazilian, she was born in 1964 in the city of Rio de Janeiro, living currently in São Paulo and started writing when she was 8 years old. Graduated in journalism since 2015, she collaborated in the press department of a company, producing corporate texts, wrote articles for The Secret, Medium and a news portal. Before dedicating herself to journalism, she was an administrative-financial technician, and she changed the course of her life dedicating herself to journalism and studying the paths of spirituality.
Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, dies two days before his performance at Lollapalooza Brazil; show is canceled. The news was released on the band’s social networks on twitter.
The drummer of the band Foo Fighters was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá this Friday. Taylor Hawkins, 50, was with the rest of the rock group in Colombia to perform at the Estéreo Picnic festival. The causes of death were not revealed.
Artists mourn the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, an icon of rock’n roll.
Colombian police are investigating the possibility that the death of Taylor Hawkins is linked to drug use, according to local newspaper El Tiempo. Investigators have already been to the Casa Medina hotel to collect evidence and testimonies from colleagues and employees who had contact with Taylor Hawkins before his death. Security camera recordings were also collected, to help with investigations.
An employee of the hotel would have knocked on the bedroom door and, as there was no answer, they entered the room. Taylor Hawkins was unconscious. Medical staff were called to the hotel but were unable to revive the drummer.
Brazilian fans were waiting for the band this Sunday at the Lollapalooza festival and this Saturday (26), With great sadness, Brazilian presenter Marcos Mion paid tribute to the drummer and mourned his death live on stage at Lolapalloza.
