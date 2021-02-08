Poker is one of the most popular games on the planet. Enjoyed by millions of people across the globe, it is the perfect mix of luck, strategy and psychology. While most games are low stakes matches between friends, tournaments with huge jackpots also exist. It is at this level, the upper echelons of the game, that more and more discussion is being devoted to the development of artificial intelligence. Back in 2019, a storm was caused when an AI developed at Carnegie Mellon University, in collaboration with Facebook, managed to defeat five professional poker players in a game of Texas Hold’em.
As reported by Science Daily, the machine, called ‘Pluribus’, bested the likes of World Poker Tour legend Darren Elias, as well as Chris ‘Jesse’ Ferguson, who has won six World Series events.
“Pluribus achieved superhuman performance at multiplayer poker, which is a recognized milestone in artificial intelligence and in game theory that has been open for decades,” beamed Tuomas Sandholm, one of the AI’s developers.
Although this was a one-off experiment, it did raise interesting questions over poker’s future. More and more AI is becoming available to consumers, such as this pokersnowie download but the question is: can this technology really help you win a match? Well, as this article will show, the answer is probably, yes.
No tells
One of the key advantages of artificial intelligence is that it does not possess one of the main drawbacks of human poker players: tells. Devoid of emotion, or, you know, a face, AIs never give away their cards to the opponents. Whether they draw the best or worst hand in the world, it is impossible for other players to know what they could be holding. This is what makes the technology so devastatingly efficient.
Strategy
Another thing that AI does well is its unfeeling adherence to tried and tested betting strategies. Elias explained this phenomenon nicely after the tech beat him back in 2019.
“Its major strength is its ability to use mixed strategies,” he said. “That’s the same thing that humans try to do. It’s a matter of execution for humans — to do this in a perfectly random way and to do so consistently. Most people just can’t.” While human players can be affected by following their ‘gut instinct’, an AI always plays 100% for probability. Therefore, while human players are not always destined to lose, over a period of enough time, the tech will always come out on top.
No fear
Another huge bonus for AI is its lack of fear. Even when possessing an extremely strong hand, humans are likely to err on the side of caution in a game. The technology, in contrast, does not possess the same conservative streak. This can lead to more daring and often more successful bets.
Poker professional Michael Gagliano explained this, stating: “There were several plays that humans simply are not making at all, especially relating to its bet sizing.”
