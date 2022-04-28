Yes, a gaming computer can function like a regular computer. It will be able to do anything a normal computer can do, as it is just a regular computer with better features and specifications. These include better graphics, more speed, and superior processors. As well as gaming, a gaming PC can be used for tasks like office work, graphic design, video editing, schoolwork, etc.
What is a gaming PC?
A gaming PC or gaming computer is a personal but specialized computer that has been majorly designed for video games. The biggest difference between gaming PCs and regular PCs is that they use high-end video cards and high-performance central processing units.
Differences between a gaming PC and a regular PC
1. Customizable
One major difference is that a gaming computer is more customizable than a regular one. If you want to customize a gaming computer, you will find out that there are fewer limitations. However, if you want to do the same thing with a regular computer, you will be faced with a lot of restrictions. Even when you find a way, you will require sufficient knowledge about the computer’s components and compatibility with the new ones you want to replace them with.
2. Display
Gaming computers – like Lenovo gaming PCs – usually have superior displays as it is meant to support the resolution and frame rates that are required for seamless gaming. On the other hand, regular computers don’t need a display that is so powerful.
3. Power
Since gaming computers come with a lot of high-performance hardware and components, they will need a substantial amount of power to perform. However, this doesn’t apply to regular computers as they don’t require much power to function properly.
4. RAM
Even though the standard requirement for gaming PCs is 8GB RAM, it is not uncommon to find computers with up to 16GB RAM. This RAM is more than sufficient for audio, graphics, and memory generated by games and other programs. Though regular PCs can come with 4GB RAM, it will be enough for you to competently perform your tasks.
5. Audio
Gaming PCs usually have excellent audio software installed so that players can get the best possible experience while playing their favorite games. On the other hand, regular PCs will often have basic sound cards that can do the job just as well. Though whichever you buy, you might want to buy a good pair of speakers or a headset rather than rely on the integrated speakers that usually come with monitors.
6. Cooling systems
Due to gaming computers consuming a lot of power (unlike regular computers), they will produce more heat than regular computers. This is why most of them come with high-quality cooling systems. There are even gaming computers that are equipped with liquid cooling tubes to improve cooling. This will subsequently ensure that the gaming PC can be used for an extended period. As for regular computers, a basic cooling system is normally sufficient to cool the processor, GPU, and all other installed components.
