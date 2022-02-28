Black history hero Homer Smith fought racism at home and Soviet propaganda abroad
Smith should be recognized for his principled refusal to contribute to the manipulation of the Western media by the Soviets, as well as for his struggle against racism in America.
As a Polish American journalist and a media freedom advocate, I would like to end Black History Month by honoring an African American news reporter and writer. Homer Smith, Jr. (1909-1972) was a 20th-century fighter for freedom and human dignity who deserves to be admired and remembered by more people.
During World War II, elite Western reporters almost all repeated Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s lies about the massacre of thousands of Polish military officers and intellectual leaders who were prisoners in the Soviet Union. But Homer Smith, who at that time lived in Russia, chose not to participate in the Kremlin’s propaganda charade.
…
I much preferred Radio Free Europe (RFE) but ended up working for the Voice of America (VOA), because RFE was based in West Germany, whereas I went to college in Chicago. What made me realize earlier that there was no place for me in Poland was my discovery, mostly from Radio Free Europe and BBC broadcasts, that the Communist Party, its journalists, and regime-friendly teachers were all lying about the Katyn massacre.
…
As the Ukrainian people bravely defend themselves against the Russian aggression and disinformation war launched by Vladimir Putin, it’s a reminder that America needs more journalists like Homer Smith and Zofia Korbońska and fewer Walter Durantys and Howard Fasts.
FOR MORE SEE: Black history hero Homer Smith fought racism at home and Soviet propaganda abroad by Ted Lipien, The Washington Examiner, February 28, 2022
Tadeusz (Ted) A. Lipien is an international media executive, journalist, writer, blogger, and press freedom advocate. He was Voice of America (VOA) Polish Service chief during Solidarity trade union’s struggle for democracy, acting VOA Associate Director, and served for a short time as President of Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). His articles on U.S. international broadcasting have been published in American Diplomacy, National Review, The Washington Times, The Washington Examiner, and Digital Journal. He is the author of a book on feminism and Pope John Paul II, O-Books, UK, and Świat Książki, Poland.
No user commented in " Black history hero Homer Smith fought racism at home and Soviet propaganda abroad "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply