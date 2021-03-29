On March 28th 2021 20 year old, Jermonick Bernard Luther Jr. was found in the back of his SUV dead, located on Tuscanooga Rd. and Honeycut Rd. in Covering Lake County Florida. Jermonick had recently learned that he was going to be a Dad himself to a baby girl later this year. He was not perfect but no one is. He was trying hard to clean up and become a better person.
Jermonick was liked by many people, and they are making a special effort to try and help get him the justice that he deserves. A witness noticed next to the abandoned car a small gas tank on fire according to the reports and then a man was seen running away from the SUV. When the police arrived on the scene they found inside the car a few burnt things. They found the young man in the back. Now they are asking that if anyone has any information as to what happened to Jermonick to please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses, loss of income due to his passing and for legal expenses in order to try and get justice. They understand in this day and time everyone can not afford to donate, so they are asking if you can not donate to please share the Go Fund Me page. You can find the Go Fund Me page here.
I do have a personal interest in this case so to all of you that trust me please know that this family has been through enough tragedies. They do not need more to deal with. Please put yourself in their shoes. This is hard for any mother to have to go through not to mention the grandparents too. Think about the unborn child that will never get to know her Dad now. She has been robbed of ever even meeting her Dad. Just how sad is that. This man was way to young to have his life taken.
The family just needs to know the WHY and WHO has done this. Don’t let the killers get away with this. If you know anything I beg of you to please call it in. May you RIP Jermonick. My heart goes out to you and your family. May God be watching out for all of them to help them get through this.
Jan
No user commented in " Another Tragedy Hits a Florida Family "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply