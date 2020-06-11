Detroit Police are searching for a 42 year old woman that they believe to have been assaulted and abducted in Detroit. Reports are that Krista Daniel was last seen Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. on Detroit’s east side.
Family members claim they last spoke to Daniel on the phone. Wednesday, around 7:20 p.m. her mother was going to send her some money by a family friend and the two met at Olar’s Party Store on 8 Mile Rd, near the I-75 Service Drive.
The report says that Daniel left from there walking crossing 8 Mile in the direction of Hawthorne St. They have reason to believe she was assaulted and possibly even shot and then put in the back of a vehicle.
Daniel who is the mother of five young children, is a white female that stands about 5’4” tall and she weighs between 130 and 140 lbs. She has blonde/grayish hair and she has hazel colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, a light colored jacket, dark jeans and brown boots. She also was carrying a blue bag with her. Daniel also has a mole on her left eyebrow, a tattoo on her ankle with the name Charlie and a scar on her right arm.
She has been described as an intelligent and kind-hearted woman. According to a resident of Detroit Daniel works in the restaurant business. She has a love for people and sought to share that by aspiring to work in the nursing field.
There is now a reward being offered of $2500 for anyone with information that can lead to her location.
Anyone that has any information on the whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or you can call Crime Stoppers at their tip line at 1-800-Speak-Up (1-800-773-2587). By calling Crime Stoppers you won’t be required to give your name or to speak to the police. All rewards are paid anonymously.
So I urge anyone that may have any information about where Krista Daniel is or what has happened to her to please call it in. Her five young children need her I am sure. May God be with her and I pray she is found alive somewhere.
Jan
