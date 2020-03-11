First, you need to understand that Cryptocurrency is not a physical currency that you know from the banks. It is an online-based medium of trading that makes use of cryptographical roles to carry financial transactions.
Just the same as online trading, any authority does not control Cryptocurrency trading. Therefore, this makes it create its own market flow, depending on what is going on in the market.
Before you venture into Cryptocurrency trading, you need to be well informed. Therefore, let’s have a look at the mechanism of how this online trading works.
How Cryptocurrency Miners Create Coins and Confirm Transactions
Bitcoin is one of the popular Cryptocurrency that carries a network of peers. Every peer carries data of the complete history of all transactions, as well as that of every balance in every account.
A transaction in Cryptocurrency is a file that highlights an exchange of Bitcoin between two people. And, one of the traders’ private keys then approves it.
There is nothing special when it comes to transacting. After all, has been signed. A transaction is then broadcasted in the network. This process is called basic p2p technology.
What is Cryptocurrency Properties?
You need to understand the properties that come with this form of trading. Hence, there are properties that you need to know as you venture into this business.
Irreversible
After confirmation, a transaction cannot be reversed. No one is capable of reversing any form of transaction you make. And if we say no one, we mean no one, not even the President of the USA or the king of Wakanda. If you send money, that’s the end; the money cannot be reversed. Actually, there is no rescue net for you.
Fast and Global
Transactions are transmitted promptly and they are confirmed in a couple of minutes. This is because they happen in a global network of computers. This means you can send Bitcoin to anyone around the world.
