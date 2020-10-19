Before you start your online casino journey, there are many things to consider. Selecting an operator with the best customer service, usability and an extensive game library are three such factors that should influence your decision. Another thing you must do before selecting an operator is evaluate all the best sign up offers for new customers. With so many different bonuses to choose from, selecting which one is right for you can be a tough task. If you feel like this, check out our mini guide to all the different types of sign up offers below.
Deposit Bonus
A deposit bonus is one of the most common sign up offers on the market. That does not mean that they can not be really great for new players though – far from it. Essentially, this bonus provides a % boost to your first deposit at an online casino. For instance, a 100% deposit bonus would turn your $100 into a $200 to play with. This means you get much more value for money from your opening deposit which can be useful if you are just finding your feet. One thing to note with a deposit bonus is that they will probably come with some strict wagering requirements. These have to be met before your winnings can be withdrawn. Keep this in mind when selecting your bonus.
Reload Bonus
A reload bonus is much like a first deposit bonus. However, it is eligible for your second, third and possibly even fourth deposit with a new operator. A reload boost is usually slightly lower than your first time deposit bonus. 50% is generally the amount that your deposit will be boosted by. This means that your $100 deposit will be turned into $150. Once again, remember that your reload bonus will be subject to wagering requirements before you can withdraw your winnings.
Free Spins
This bonus is great for slots players as it gives you free spins on your favourite games. Free spins are often bolted onto a deposit bonus as an extra incentive but there are some exceptions. If an operator is particularly well known for its great selection for online slots, their main sign up offer for new players is likely to be a free spins bonus. This reward is common with 50 likely to be the amount of free spins offered. Again though, we have seen offers of many more from time to time.
No Deposit Bonus
By far the best sign up offer is the no deposit bonus. As the name suggests, this offer does not require players to deposit any money at an operator – the rewards come without any such conditions. Because these offers are so lucrative, operators tend to save them for big events when competition for players is at an all-time high. For instance, an online sports book may offer one during the NBA finals. Online casinos can also host a no deposit bonus. Recently we found an operator offering 50 free spins on starburst – no deposit required!
No user commented in " What Bonuses Do Operators Offer New Players to Entice Them? "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply