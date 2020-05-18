Planning a party is one of the most exciting and fulfilling things you can do —but, when party planning is your career, it will invariably send you your fair share of curveballs, setbacks, and threatening deadlines. For this reason, a successful party planner will have plans in place for every eventuality, a digital rolodex filled with the best suppliers in the business, and the imagination to fulfill a client’s wildest dreams.
But, sometimes, even the most accomplished party planners will run up against at least a few snags along the way. To help you with this, we have put together some party planning tips below.
Monitor Your Spending
The first tip that we have for party event planners is to make sure that you understand the budget that is in place. Your client will only have so much to spend on the event, and if you go over this, you could find yourself in serious trouble. If they have requested this, then remember to include your own fee clearly within the budget.
When you understand the budget for the event, you will be better placed to make best possible decisions for your client. It is important that you are monitoring your spending and checking on your budget to see what you have left. A good way to do this is to prioritize the indispensable elements of the party, such as catering and music, and then use whatever is left to buy additional items. This way, you can make sure that the party is perfect without going over budget.
Organization Is Key
As a party planner, you will forever need to be the most organized person in the room. When you meet with your clients, you should approach everything from an organizational standpoint, and create strict deadlines for each element of the party planning process. Remember that your clients have turned to you so that they can hand over the most stressful parts of planning a party, and their full trust lies with your skills at choreographing each stage of planning their event.
With this in mind, the next of our party planning tips is to invest in a planner that you can use to keep everything together and organized. A binder can also work well as you can keep receipts, booking confirmations and more inside of this. The more organized you are, the better the party will be in the end.
Use High-Quality Suppliers
If you are working to a tight budget for the next party you are planning, it might be tempting to go for some cheaper suppliers. Some clients don’t understand how expensive certain elements can be, and so they typically have a lower budget than you would hope for. If this is the case, we suggest that you speak with the client and let them know that they will either need to extend their limited budget, or sacrifice some of the supplies that they want.
You should never use cheaper suppliers unless they are also offering high-quality products and services. Finding high-quality suppliers is not as difficult as you think as there are many websites out there who keep them all in one place for you. For a fantastic range of premium party and event suppliers to help all your plans come to fruition, you can visit houseofpartyplanning.com. Keep reading to find out more.
Prepare for Worst Case Scenarios
While we all want our parties to go smoothly, this is not always possible. For this reason, it is important that you are always thinking about what might go wrong, and that you are always prepared to solve the problem at the drop of a hat.
Back-up plans are vital, and you should always aim to mitigate setbacks before your client and their guests catch wind of them. Otherwise, you risk losing out on the money, and suffering a blow to your professional reputation.
For example, if you were planning an outdoor event that relied on the weather being dry and, against all predictions, it rained on the day, what would happen? You need to have an indoor location as a back-up, or a gazebo to cover those who will be outdoors all day. Contingency plans are a key element of party planning, so make sure to do a risk assessment before you go ahead with any parties this year.
Get Some Help
The next of our party planning tips is to get some help when you need it. While you might think that you can do everything yourself, this is not always possible. Depending on the size of the party, you might need some help from other members of your team. Try to allocate tasks based on the skillsets of those who are working with you. If you can organize your team properly, then you can get the party planned with much less hassle, and in plenty of time.
Follow Up
The final tip that we have for party event planners is to make sure you do a follow up after the event. You need to know what the client thought of the event, otherwise, you won’t be able to grow within your industry. The client might seem very happy with the event on the day, but they could have some constructive feedback that could benefit you in the future.
If you can, have a coffee with the client, otherwise, sending out a survey or feedback form can go a long way. You can then use this information to improve and create some parties that are even better than before.
Final Thoughts
If you are a party planner then you will probably already know how difficult turning a client’s vision into a reality really is. You have to rely on so many different suppliers living up to the task, and if something goes wrong with one, it can reflect poorly on you. Make sure that you are always working with the most reliable suppliers in the business in order to make your life easier, and to create the best possible party.
Use all of the tips that we have given you in this article and this should help you to improve along the way. Hopefully, you’ll start planning parties that won’t go over budget and new clients will be flying through the doors of your office.
