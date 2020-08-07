It’s summer — which usually means time off, family vacations, and iced treats. You’ve probably been looking forward to ditching your hot tub for a dip in a refreshing swimming pool. However, the season also has its downsides. Summer months see a spike in humidity, which can lead to dehydration and low blood pressure. It can also cause fatigue, low moods, and other mind and body issues.
For a healthy summer, it’s essential to nurture your mind and body. To do so, make sure to stay active without overheating, and eat light but don’t ignore your basic nutrition. And, remember not to neglect your mental health either. Take a look at how you can keep your mind and body healthy this summer.
Stay active the right way.
It’s essential to maintain a proper exercise regime throughout the year. Staying active will help you feel less fatigued, even in high humidity months. And it will help relax your mind, too. However, it’s crucial to pick the right type of activity for the summer months. A workout regime that is too intense can lead to more health problems as you can suffer from a heat stroke or severe dehydration.
Try one of the best summer activities — swimming. If you’re lucky enough to have a swimming pool, make sure you take advantage of it. If you have a large backyard, consider putting in an in-ground pool. It will serve you through the year, and you can place a pool cover over it in the winter months. Don’t forget to check your city’s building code and secure a swimming pool permit. Also, keep your pool area safe to avoid any accidents. Invest in your family’s safety with a swimming pool fence. Whether it’s a wooden fence or a mesh pool fence, make sure it keeps you and your family safe. If aesthetics are important, you can get glass pool fences that don’t look as obtrusive. Or, invest in a removable pool fence instead.
If you can’t afford an in-ground pool, consider an above ground pool. Above ground pools are usually more affordable — and you won’t have as many permit issues. Other great physical activities for the summer include yoga and light walking in shadier areas. No matter what activity you choose, find something that works for you, and stick to it.
Switch up your diet.
Your diet can affect your health in serious ways during the summer. Throughout the year, you need to drink lots of water, take vitamins, and well. You need a similar diet in the summer, but It’s also a good idea to pick light (but still nutritious) meals during the hotter months. A dense, winter-friendly meal is a bad idea because the humidity is slowing you down anyway. As always, hydration is crucial, especially in summer where you’re sweating off most of your water intake.
Avoid processed or sugary snacks, and increase your vegetable intake. The way you cook your food also matters in the summer. Deep-fried food and anything too greasy will leave your body feeling unhealthy. It will also affect your mind. Keep your mind active with nuts and fresh fruits — and remember not to eat too little or too much throughout the day.
Stay well-rested.
Have you felt more fatigued than usual lately? You can blame the humidity for a sudden slump in energy. In the summer, bodies have a hard time cooling off naturally. So, you have to be more careful.
Don’t overwork your mind or body during this season. Give yourself a much-needed break, take a step back from work, and try to relax more. Also, remember to stick to a good sleep schedule. Sleep helps your brain capacity and it boosts immunity levels. To keep yourself healthy in the summer, you need to sleep an adequate amount. Remember, lots of sleep is not the only solution. It’s vital to sleep well for your brain and body to function well.
Nourish your mental health.
Your mental health is always important. And, during the summer, it needs more nourishment than usual. Practice meditation and mindfulness to beat the heat and improve your mood. You can also engage in more fun types of mental health therapy. For example, therapy dogs will help you feel less irritable and keep you active in the summer. After all, dogs are like magic for your mental health — and they’re such fun to play with, too.
It’s also a good idea to speak with a therapist. Even if you’re not feeling too depressed, the summer can affect your mental health in invisible ways. If you’re depressed or anxious, a therapist can help you find the most effective treatment. Online therapy services are a good option during the summer as you can talk to a therapist without the hassle of driving to and from appointments. Remember to do your research to find the most reputable companies. Try a well-known site like WithTherapy that will match you with the best therapist near you. With online therapy, you can discuss what is troubling you from the comfort of your own home. If you don’t already have a sacred, relaxing space in your home, take some time to create that space for yourself. This could be a nice umbrella and table in your backyard or a cozy reading nook in your apartment. Whatever space you choose, it is nice to have a special place in your home that makes you feel comfortable and safe, especially when you engage in teletherapy appointments.
The more nourishment your mind gets, the better your body will feel. Whether it’s building a support system or talking to a therapist — don’t ignore your mental health in the summer.
No user commented in " Tips for Keeping Your Body and Your Mind Healthy This Summer "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply