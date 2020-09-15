As we age, we gain experience. A lot of things get easier – we get better at our jobs, we understand our relationships better, and we are better equipped to understand and react to a wide variety of things. We get wiser when we get older!
Unfortunately, our bodies and our minds don’t always fare as well as our experience and our wisdom. And our responsibilities don’t always cooperate, either: while retirement gives us more time, complicated paperwork for our financial, medical, and legal needs begins to mount. Here are a few things that get tougher the older we get – as well as tips for managing them.
Keeping up with the house
Many of us used to manage a lot of our home’s maintenance ourselves. But as we grow older, this sort of physical work isn’t as easy to do. Besides, ever-changing equipment and modern technologies like “smart homes” make it harder than ever to be a DIY expert – who has the time to learn everything?
Professionals do, of course, and that’s who you should call – not just for sewer repairs and other big jobs, but for smaller tasks as well. Save your back and enlist the help of a handyman for small repairs.
Organizing all of this is just a matter of getting the contact information for all of your contractors in one place. You may need to do some research and update your contact list. If you’ve retired to Miami, it’s time to find a South Florida plumber – your old one in Michigan can’t help! Add regular maintenance dates to a calendar, and consult your list of trusted contractors whenever you need more sudden repairs.
Health insurance and medical paperwork
Most of us don’t need any help understanding that we need regular medical check-ups and care. But a lot of us do need help figuring out the confusing American health insurance system!
If you’re reading this, you likely benefit from Medicare, the government’s health insurance plan for the elderly. But Medicare alone may not be enough! To cover your healthcare needs, consider acquiring a Medicare supplement (Medigap) plan.
Healthy eating and exercise
Speaking of health, few things get tough as fast with old age than exercising and eating right. With aches and pains, few of us want to go out and jog. And now that we’re retired, we want to enjoy life – which means more restaurants and less cooking.
Fortunately, there are ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle late in life. Look for low-impact activities to replace your favorite sports and outdoor hobbies. If you can no longer hike or jog, consider taking up cycling; if cycling seems to dangerous or difficult, try swimming.
And while cooking is a great way to eat healthy, you don’t have to be cooking every night in order to stay fit. Healthy options abound in modern restaurants, so aim a critical eye at your restaurant choices (both which restaurants you go to and which dishes you order) and see if you can improve them.
Living healthy isn’t easy when you’re older – it’s one of many things that get harder. But with some skills and some commitment, you can be stronger than old age’s challenges.
