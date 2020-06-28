Facing a hurricane is very scary, but being adequately prepared can increase your odds of coming out of the storm unscathed. From what to prep ahead of time to what to do afterward, here are the hurricane preparedness tips that could save your life.
Think Ahead and Prep Accordingly
Preparing ahead of time is the smartest way to combat a natural disaster. You can’t stop a hurricane from coming, but you can prepare your home.
● Develop a family emergency preparedness plan.
● Create an emergency survival kit to have on hand.
● Make “bug out” bags for the whole family.
● Follow helpful hurricane preparation tips.
Know What’s Happening Around You
From learning what a hurricane looks like to knowing when it’s safe to venture outside, you need to be aware. Here’s what to pay attention to as the storm rolls in.
● Recognize the warning signs of a hurricane’s arrival.
● Keep updated with weather reports and warnings.
● Prepare your home to weather the storm.
Have a Plan Post-Disaster
Some effects of hurricanes are unavoidable. That said, having a plan in place helps you prioritize the cleanup and repair afterward.
● Stay safe while navigating storm floodwater.
● Handle DIY home projects without pro help.
● Take precautions around electrical lines.
● Know what to expect post-hurricane.
If you live in an area prone to hurricanes, it’s worth running through your hurricane preparedness checklist often. After all, being prepared is the best way to protect your family if a hurricane hits. With these tips, you’ll be ready to take on whatever weather challenge comes your way.
Editor’s note: This article was written by Natalie Jones. As most of you that know me, I am from Louisiana and I lost my home when Hurricane Katrina hit our area, so I thought this might help some of you this hurricane season. Thank you Natalie for writing this piece.
Photo via Rawpixel
