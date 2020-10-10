If you are a fan of TV’s “The Voice” then you will be happy to know it will be making it’s Season 19 Premiere on NBC on October 19 and 20 at 8-10 p.m. ET where you can expect the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in this new season
The coaches this year will be, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and along with the rock icon and pop culture phenomenon, Gwen Stefani. The show features the four stages of competition, the first beginning with the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts and finally the live Performance Shows.
For the Blind Auditions, the coaches have to judge solely on the voice of the performer and not how they look. They have their chairs turned away so they can not see them. When a coach likes what they hear he/she pushes their button to select the artist for his/her team. When the button has been pushed the coach’s chair will be turned around. If more than one coach pushes their button then it becomes the artists decision on which team he/she wants to work with. If no coach pushes a button then the artist is eliminated from the competition.
Once the teams have been chosen the battle begins. As the coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, by giving their advice and by sharing the secrets of their own success along with the help from their celebrity advisors. The coaches prepare their artists for the Battle Rounds, the names will be announced soon.
During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. They are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round.
After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition. The losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach or available to be saved by their own coach, but unlike any other season, the team coach can only hit their button to save an artist after it’s clear no other coach is going to steal the artist. If no other coach has attempted to steal the artist by the time he/she gets down the stage steps, the artists’ coach can push to save them. Each coach will have one save and one steal in the Battle Rounds. Artists who won their battle or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockout Rounds.
In a new twist for the show, the four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will not automatically advance in the competition. Instead, those artists will compete in the first Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and a superstar Mega Mentor in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout. However, the winner will ultimately be chosen by America. At the top of the final episode of Knockouts, voting will open for America to choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances. At the top of the first Live Show, Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the Live Shows with their original team.
For the remainder of the artists who made it to the Knockouts Round, one superstar Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all the coaches and their teams as they prepare the artists for this challenge. In the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches will choose the winner and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach will only have one steal in the Knockout Round, making the stakes higher than ever.
Once the Live Performance Shows begin, the top artists will compete each week against each other during a live broadcast. As always, the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the “Instant Save.” These artists will each perform a new song that represents why they should earn the save. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on “The Voice” App or NBC.com. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.
“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.
