When thousands of casinos were forced to close across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, you would have been forgiven for thinking that the gambling industry as a whole would be plunged into big trouble. This has not been the case. Although brick and casinos continue to bravely struggle against the tide of the virus, online casino use has skyrocketed in recent times.
In the UK, the switch online was almost immediate. In May, BBC News reported that allowing gambling as a whole had decreased during the first few months of lockdown, the rise in online casinos was incredibly pronounced. Google searches for the topic spiked significantly, compared to pre-coronavirus levels. A similar trend was witnessed in the United States, albeit at a slightly slower rate. Spain, Croatia and many other European countries have also witnessed a marked increase in the use of online casinos.
The most obvious reason for this is the national lockdowns that were declared in order to halt the spread of the Covid-19. During the months of March, April, May and beyond, millions of people were forced to stay at home all day. Working from home and the closure of many leisure facilities forced people to find new things to do during their downtime. Many choose online casinos – and it’s easy to see why.
Online casino sites and apps allow customers to play their favorite games pretty anywhere in the world – provided that gambling is legal in their area and they have a solid internet connection. Whether they gamed curled up on the sofa, tucked up in bed or sat at the dinner table with a cool glass of lemonade, iGaming was the perfect lockdown tonic for many players.
The rise of online casinos in 2020 was also affected by the closure of many sports betting markets. In the UK for example, sports betting is by far the most prevalent form of gambling. When the coronavirus lockdown started, all elite sport ground to a halt.
For several months, before the return of the Premier League and other elite leagues in June, the only markets available for people to bet on were eGaming tournaments or obscure football division like the Belrusian Vysheyshaya Liga. With sports bettors deprived of action, many would have turned to online casinos in an attempt to get their fix of gaming fun.
Although it did play a vital role, the coronavirus shutdown is not the only reason for the online casino industry’s rapid expansion in 2020. Operators have also expanded their player base by offering a brilliant service that has got players coming back for more.
For example, in recent months many new players will have been enticed into giving internet gaming a try by the string of brilliant sign up offers that operators have been supplying. Included in such offers are first deposit bonuses, free spins and much more. With rewards like this on offers, it is no surprise that online casinos have gone from strength to strength.
