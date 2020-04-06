In recent years, the demographics of online Bingo players have changed significantly, as more and more casino fanatics have started exploring the benefits of this game. Today, there are more online Bingo sites than ever before, and the number of Bingo players across the globe can be counted in millions. Seeing the current trends, the future of online Bingo looks promising. Read on to know more about the rise of online Bingo.
What attracts players to online Bingo?
There are various perks of playing Bingo online as opposed to gambling in a land-based casino. With online Bingo, players don’t have to wait for hours to find a seat at the table. Online Bingo players can enjoy hundreds of Bingo games anywhere, anytime.
Also, Bingo can easily be played on the go as most Bingo operators have a mobile-friendly website or downloadable app. What’s more, the action is much faster online because the numbers are automatically crossed out from the player’s ticket. This means that you can try various Bingo variants in a short period of time and thus, have the opportunity to optimize your payouts.
The variety of Bingo games is also something that online Bingo excels at. You can easily find 75-ball and 90-ball Bingo online, and many other variants are also offered by the top Bingo sites.
The online Bingo boost
The internet was still in its infancy in the early 90s, but it was ready to host the first online Bingo game at that time. Powered by the Random Number Generator that ensured absolute fairness, online Bingo was introduced to the world.
The first Bingo games were mostly free to play, but advances in online payment technology and the launch of new Bingo sites paved the path for the advent of real money Bingo games.
The shift from land-based gambling to the online platform led to the increase in the number of Bingo players and consequently, Bingo operators were able to offer significantly higher prize totals.
Perhaps the largest driver of online Bingo growth has been the rapid expansion of casino gaming onto mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. Mobile-friendly Bingo sites and apps have moved online Bingo from a sit-down experience into one which players can enjoy whenever and wherever they want
The future of online Bingo
With online Bingo enjoying immense popularity across the globe, it’s certain that Bingo players will have more and more options for enjoying their favorite Bingo titles in the coming years. As such, much of online Bingo’s future will hinge on its ability to attract and retain more male gamblers, who currently make up a quarter of all players.
Furthermore, the future success of online Bingo will largely depend on its ability to bridge the gap between the in-hall and the online Bingo experience. Many Bingo sites have introduced various social elements like chat rooms and the ability to interact with other players in real-time, but there’s still a lot of work to do to improve the social gaming experience.
