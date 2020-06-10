An Amber Alert was issued for a 3 month old baby who was abducted Monday night. Lyrik Brown is from an area north of Dallas, in the Gainesville area. The police in Gainesville claim that they suspect the man they think abducted the baby girl is identified as Jeremy Brown, who is 30 years old.
The last thing the baby was seen wearing was a yellow onesie that had hearts and flowers. The baby has a birthmark behind her right knee.
Jeremy Brown was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with the Chicago Bulls on it and he wore black and white Nike shoes. Brown is a black man that brown eyes and Black hair. He weighs about 181 lbs. and he stands at 5’11”.
The police said they thought that Brown and the baby were traveling in a gray-colored 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate 554 32B6 on it.
In an Update on this case around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday the police department got some information on the location of Jeremy Brown. They went to the Red River at Interstate 35. When they arrived they found Brown in the river and medical assistance was there to assess him for any injuries. He was taken into custody.
When Brown’s car was pulled out of the river they discovered the body of an infant inside the car buckled into a car seat. The family had been notified for a positive identification.
Why did this innocent child have to go through this? I will never understand that. Too many innocent babies are harmed or killed every day in this world. Why don’t we see rioting for this? These babied have no chance to defend themselves. I don’t care what race the children are they are innocent. How can a 3-month old baby do anything to make someone mad enough to harm her or kill her? This case might have been an accident when Brown went into the river but he has to be held responsible for this baby.
My thoughts and prayers are out for this precious child’s mother and family. There is nothing in this world harder than burying your own child. I know this as a fact. God please be with this baby’s family.
