College Mound Texas Fire Department reported an accident where a SUV crashed into a Go-Kart. They were called out to assist the Kaufman Fire Department about 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at FM 2727 and County Road 167.
According to the State Troopers a go-kart going westbound on County Rd. 167 was carrying six children ages from 7 to 12 was struck by a SUV which was traveling south. One of the children, a 7 year old was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Three of the children had been airlifted to a hospital and two of them was transported by ambulance. A 12 year old child taken to the hospital died later after he was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the SUV was not injured and was cooperative and as of Sunday afternoon no charges have been filed.
The names of the children involved in the accident have not yet been released
I can not even imagine how the families of those involved in this accident must feel. I pray that the four surviving children will be able to heal from their injuries. This is indeed a sad situation.
No user commented in " SUV Crashes into Go-Kart Killing 2 Children and Injuring 4 Others in Texas "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply