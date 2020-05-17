Saturday night a memorial service was held for a man, Dominique James that police are calling the case as a homicide. The man was found dead in his car on May 9th. He had been reported as missing earlier that week.
During the memorial service there were a large group of people near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East 4th Street when suddenly there was gun shots fired, wounding thirteen people with at least one in critical condition. The victims were taken to the Emergency Room at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital.
Officers were called to the scene and with the help of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, the Varnado Police Department and firefighters and paramedics the scene and the emergency room was being secured.
No eyewitnesses have come forward with any information about the shooting but they are asking that if anyone has any information about the shooting to please come forward with it so they can catch whoever did this. You can call police headquarters at 985-732-3611 or the detectives division at 985-732-6240.
My heart and prayers are with the people that were shot. This is something you just wouldn’t expect. So please if anyone has any information about this case, call one of the numbers above.
