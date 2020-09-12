Brian Holloway came out to the house on Shell Island to crack a safe. It is his job and one he has been doing for quite awhile. The owner, a Mr. Robinette, is rather difficult from the start and is clearly more trouble than he is worth and he is obviously worth a lot of money. Brian would like to tell the guy what he can do with his job, his safe, and the house the jerk lives in.
But, Brian is married and there is a baby on the way. Money is money whether it comes from nice folks or jerks. Besides the house is a bit of a legend. The safe in the floor is nothing like he has ever seen before so, despite everything, he is intrigued.
Opening it is going to create quite a few problems.
The Safe Man: A Ghost Story is an enjoyable read. It is a complicated tale that pretty much has everything resolved by the end of the read. It also sets up the preview of The Wrong Side of Goodbye that takes up about half of this eBook.
The Safe Man: A Ghost Story
Michael Connelly
https://www.michaelconnelly.com/2012/10/22/the-safe-man-a-short-story/
Little, Brown and Company (Hachette Book Group)
https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/michael-connelly/the-safe-man/9780316233682/
October 2012
ISBN# 978-0-316-23368-2
eBook (also available in audio format)
86 Pages
Material was obtained from the Dallas Library System by way of the Libby app.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2020
