The Imposter: A Mike Bowditch Short Mystery is set many years ago when Maine Game Warden Mike Bowditch was new to Down East Maine. In those early days, he had a bit of a reputation and his new boss is less than friendly. As the short story opens, Bowditch is on the dock at Roque Harbor watching as a body is recovered from the water.
It is a pretty July morning as the state police divers are eventually successful in bringing the body to the surface. The body has a driver’s license with the dead man’s name on it. Who he was claiming to be and what he was doing these past few weeks is the driving focus of this entertaining short story.
This read also includes a preview of the coming release this June of One Last Lie. The preview has the first two chapters of what appears to be a very engaging read. The book is currently scheduled to be released June 30, 2020.
The Mike Bowditch Series never disappoints and Imposter: A Mike Bowditch Short Mystery is a good one. A fast and fun read, it can safely be read as a standalone if you have never read the series. If you are familiar with the series, you will enjoy this tale set from Bowditch’s early days.
I purchased the eBook using funds in my Amazon Associate account.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2020
