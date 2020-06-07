The Case of the Nameless Diablo, Cowboy Crooner: A Nameless, Texas Mystery introducing Rory Rogers, P. I. by Bobbi A. Chukran has a lot going on in this short story that is also a very good cozy style read.
Aurora “Rory” Rogers is in her 50s, widowed, and is the only private investigator for miles around Nameless, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has just stomped through kicking the heck out of the Texas coast and the effects are also felt 175 miles in land in Nameless where the normal heat and humidity of summer has been made worse by the massive rains. Rory is working in her office in a building that also houses her small apartment. Her place is across the street from the Sheriff’s Office and a block up from the train station and freight yard. She has a Mexican restaurant next door and a BBQ place nearby by.
For once she has some money in the bank, lunch was good, and she a new book to read. It should be a quiet relaxing afternoon with nothing on the agenda. That is until a man exits from his old pickup and comes into her office. Rory does not much care for walk-ins and for good reason.
He is a prospective client and comes by way of an attorney that she has worked for before. “Darlene” has been stolen from his truck. Darlene is a guitar that his grandfather made back in the 50s. It has been through some things in the decades since and generates a sound that can’t be duplicated. While it may not be worth a lot money wise, it means everything to him, and he wants Darlene back.
The theft may or may not have anything to do with a recent situation. All he knows is that he has a show coming up and he needs Darlene. Without getting his name, Rory takes the case and the hunt is on for the missing guitar.
A lot is going on in The Case of the Nameless Diablo, Cowboy Crooner: A Nameless, Texas Mystery introducing Rory Rogers, P. I. by Bobbi A. Chukran. A lot of backstory regarding Rory is weaved into the highly entertaining tale as the author avoids info dumping as well as slowing the pace of the read. A fun and fast paced mystery short story well worth your time.
I picked this up to read and possible review after the author announced its publication on the Short Mystery Fiction Society list. At that time in late April it was a free read.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2020
No user commented in " Review: The Case of the Nameless Diablo, Cowboy Crooner: A Nameless, Texas Mystery introducing Rory Rogers, P. I. by Bobbi A. Chukran "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply