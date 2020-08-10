She was lucky to have escaped with her life when the intruders came for her that cold and snowy night. She had been ready and had a plan, but as often happens with plans, things went sideways from the point her door crashed inward. She fled into the night and by sheer luck survived and got to the vicinity of Painter’s Mill, Ohio. There is one person there she knew long ago that might help her now: Kate Burkholder.
That one person is Chief of Police Kate Burkholder. Many years ago, Kate Burkholder and Gina Colorosa were friends. Good friends who first met by happenstance, bonded, and soon went through the academy and joined the force together. Once employed as police officers, their inner natures took over, and what had been a close friendship frayed and then broke irretrievably.
All these years later, Gina Colorosa is a wanted fugitive and in a world of trouble. She desperately needs Kate Burkholder’s help. Can Gina be trusted?
Outsider: A Novel Of Suspense by Linda Castillo is the latest in her long running series featuring Kate Burkholder. It is also a heck of a good read with a lot going on at different levels. Part mystery, part police procedural, and with a lot of reflection about how our inner nature as well as our experiences shape us to be the people we are now, the read powers along at a steady pace to the inevitable violent conclusion deep on a snowy winter night.
Even when you see it coming one hundred pages out, that final confrontation is very intense. Outsider: A Novel Of Suspense by Linda Castillo is an intense very good read and is strongly recommended. Unlike earlier books in the series where it was best to have read the preceding books, this one can be read and enjoyed by readers new to the series.
Outsider: A Novel Of Suspense
Linda Castillo
https://www.lindacastillo.com/about_linda.html
Minotaur Books (Macmillan Publishers)
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250142894
ISBN#: 978-1-250-14289-4
ARC (available in hardback, eBook, and audio)
320 Pages
I received an ARC of this book by way of winning one in a Goodreads contest.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2020
